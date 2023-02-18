Buena goes cold late and loses in semifinals as Riley scores 48 for St. Pius X-St. Matthias

VENTURA, Calif. - For three quarters Buena played even with #1 seed St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy.

But an ice cold fourth quarter and red-hot Tyrone Riley doomed the Bulldogs 82-59 in a CIF-SS Division 3-AA semifinal game.

Tied at 57 the visiting Warriors scored the first 23 points of the fourth quarter to secure a spot into next week's championship game against La Serna.

Riley was too much for Buena as the 6'6 junior went off for a game-high 48 points.

He showed why he has scholarship offers from USC, Arizona State and a host of other schools.

Riley made three-pointers, he sank floaters and had several put back buckets for the Warriors won their 20th straight game.

Zane Carter led the way for Buena with 26 points.