Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
Published 12:21 am

Buena goes cold late and loses in semifinals as Riley scores 48 for St. Pius X-St. Matthias

BUENA LOSES.00_00_47_29.Still001
Buena loses 82-59 in a CIF-SS D3-AA semifinal game to St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy

VENTURA, Calif. - For three quarters Buena played even with #1 seed St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy.

But an ice cold fourth quarter and red-hot Tyrone Riley doomed the Bulldogs 82-59 in a CIF-SS Division 3-AA semifinal game.

Tied at 57 the visiting Warriors scored the first 23 points of the fourth quarter to secure a spot into next week's championship game against La Serna.

Riley was too much for Buena as the 6'6 junior went off for a game-high 48 points.

He showed why he has scholarship offers from USC, Arizona State and a host of other schools.

Riley made three-pointers, he sank floaters and had several put back buckets for the Warriors won their 20th straight game.

Zane Carter led the way for Buena with 26 points.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content