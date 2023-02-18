Skip to Content
High School Sports
Boys hoops results in CIF Southern and Central Section playoffs

CIF boys basketball scores in both Southern and Central Sections.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are scores from local playoff games in boys basketball.

CIF-Southern Section Semifinals

D2-AA Orange Lutheran 70, Oxnard 49

D3-AA St. Pius X-St. Matthias 82, Buena 59

D3-AA La Serna 41, Camarillo 38

D4-AA St. Bonaventure 70, Woodrow Wilson 53 (Seraphs play Valencia in finals).

D5-A Santa Paula 70, San Gorgonio 53 (Cards play Blair vs Tarbut VTorah winner)

CIF-Central Section Quarterfinals

D1 St. Joseph 65, San Joaquin Memorial 63 (St. Joe hosts Bakersfield Christian on Wed).

D1 Clovis West 59, Mission Prep 42

D2 Arroyo Grande 68, Liberty 65 (AG hosts Dinuba on Wed)

D3 West 82, Santa Ynez 73

D3 Independence 72, Lompoc 59

D4 Nipomo 65, Templeton 56 (Titans play at Kerman on Wed).

