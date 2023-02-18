Boys hoops results in CIF Southern and Central Section playoffs
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are scores from local playoff games in boys basketball.
CIF-Southern Section Semifinals
D2-AA Orange Lutheran 70, Oxnard 49
D3-AA St. Pius X-St. Matthias 82, Buena 59
D3-AA La Serna 41, Camarillo 38
D4-AA St. Bonaventure 70, Woodrow Wilson 53 (Seraphs play Valencia in finals).
D5-A Santa Paula 70, San Gorgonio 53 (Cards play Blair vs Tarbut VTorah winner)
CIF-Central Section Quarterfinals
D1 St. Joseph 65, San Joaquin Memorial 63 (St. Joe hosts Bakersfield Christian on Wed).
D1 Clovis West 59, Mission Prep 42
D2 Arroyo Grande 68, Liberty 65 (AG hosts Dinuba on Wed)
D3 West 82, Santa Ynez 73
D3 Independence 72, Lompoc 59
D4 Nipomo 65, Templeton 56 (Titans play at Kerman on Wed).