Dons basketball sweeps Athlete of Week awards at SB Round Table

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two Santa Barbara High School basketball players were honored at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table weekly luncheon.

Dayzia Mendoza was named Female Athlete of the Week after a couple of big games at the Lompoc Tournament.

She had 19 points and 14 rebounds in a win against Lompoc and she also had 11 points and 13 rebounds against Santa Ynez.

Luke Zuffelato was named Male Athlete of the Week after he continued his streak of 20-point games.

He scored 22 points in a win over St. Bonaventure and 23 points in a loss to St. John Bosco.

The sophomore has scored 20 or more points in all six of the Dons games this season.