Comeback falls just short as San Marcos loses to Laguna Beach in water polo showdown

San Marcos loses water polo showdown 10-9 to Laguna Beach.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was an early season showdown that may have served as a preview for a CIF-SS Open Division playoff game in a few months.

San Marcos erased a 4-goal second half deficit to tie Laguna Beach at 9 only to lose 10-9 in a high-quality girls water polo game at Santa Barbara High School.

The Royals jumped out to a 3-1 lead on a penalty shot by USC-bound Ava Stryker.

But the visiting Breakers scored the final 3 goals of the half to lead 4-3.

Laguna Beach added three more goals to go up 7-3 before the Royals came to life.

Freshman Charlotte Raisin led the furious comeback with 3 fourth period goals including her last one with 2:30 left that tied the game at 9.

Stryker and Michigan-bound Sophia Panossian each added two goals for the Royals.

The winning goal was scored by Ava Knepper to spoil the Royals season-opener.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

