Aaron Solis named San Marcos High School Athletic Director

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Aaron Solis is changing roles at San Marcos High School as he will be the next Royals Athletic Director.

He will take over in January for Abe Jahadhmy who is retiring after 35 years of athletics at San Marcos. Jahadhmy coached San Marcos soccer and became the athletic director back in 2004.

Solis has been at San Marcos High School since the early 1990's when he started coaching girls basketball.

He became a teacher in 1998 and was currently the school's activities director.

Besides basketball Solis has coached the Royals golf program where he led San Marcos to CIF-Southern Section championships in 2002 and 2003.