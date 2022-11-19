Skip to Content
Mater Dei overwhelms DP as expected in season opener

Mater Dei crushes shorthanded Dos Pueblos 106-44 in the season opener for both teams.

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School boys basketball hopes history repeats itself.

Last year the Chargers were routed by Mater Dei in the early part of the season and DP went on to play for a CIF-SS title.

This year shorthanded DP was crushed 106-44 by powerhouse Mater Dei in the season opener for both teams.

Dos Pueblos played the game without three of their starters due to injury.

The Monarchs opened the game on a 10-0 run but DP went on a scoring run fueled by two buckets by Matthew Zamora and 8 quick points from Justin Stock as the Chargers pulled within 14-12.

But Mater Dei ended the first quarter on a 12-0 run and never were threatened.

Zack Davidson led the Mater Dei with 22 points.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

