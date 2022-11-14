Haas and Paiau honored at Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos High School cross country runner Kiala Haas was named Female Athlete of the Week at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon while Bishop Diego football standout Misa Paiau claimed Male Athlete of the Week.

Haas helped the Royals qualify for the CIF State Finals in Division 3 on November 26 in Fresno.

Paiau and Bishop Diego beat previously undefeated El Modena 31-21 in a CIF-SS Division 3 quarterfinal game.

Misa gained 114 yards on the ground, intercepted a pass and blocked a field goal to send the Cardinals to the semifinals at Upland on Friday.