Eleven San Marcos student-athletes sign to play in college including 5 girls water polo players

San Marcos High School had 11 student-athletes sign to play in college.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Royals girls water polo program made a big splash on National Signing Day as they are sending five student-athletes to high-profile universities.

Ava Stryker signs with USC, Reagan McEachen will play at Stanford, Kate Meyer and Elaia Hamilton are both headed to Cal while Sophia Panossian is off to Michigan.

The Royals athletic success is not just confined to the pool.

Pitcher Cole Schoenwetter signs with UCSB while teammate Owen Eastabrook commits to Ivy-League school Columbia.

Golfer Leo Metzger is headed to UC Davis.

Volleyball player Eloise McGibben will play at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Caitlin Sparks signs with Point Loma for soccer while Blake Behrens will sail at Ivy-League Brown.

