Dos Pueblos celebrates 9 student-athletes announcing college commitment
GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School student-athletes will be spreading out around the country next year at places like Stanford and Harvard playing the sports that they love.
DP celebrated 9 student-athletes this morning that announced their college plans.
- Avery Ball (Lacrosse): Messiah College
- Ava Bennett (Water Polo): Pomona Pitzer
- Nikko Carrillo (Swim): Wagner College
- Makeila Cervantes (Volleyball): Pomona Pitzer
- Cooper Costello (Swim): University of Chicago
- Emma Gilbert (Water Polo): Harvard
- Chloe Hoffman (Beach Volleyball): Stanford
- Maddie Nees (Lacrosse): Embry-Riddle
- Ryan Speshyock (Baseball) Stanford