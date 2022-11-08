Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
Published 1:57 pm

Dos Pueblos celebrates 9 student-athletes announcing college commitment

DP SIGNING DAY.00_01_40_17.Still001
DP celebrates 9 student-athletes that announced their college plans.

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School student-athletes will be spreading out around the country next year at places like Stanford and Harvard playing the sports that they love.

DP celebrated 9 student-athletes this morning that announced their college plans.

  1. Avery Ball (Lacrosse): Messiah College
  2. Ava Bennett (Water Polo): Pomona Pitzer
  3. Nikko Carrillo (Swim): Wagner College
  4. Makeila Cervantes (Volleyball): Pomona Pitzer
  5. Cooper Costello (Swim): University of Chicago
  6. Emma Gilbert (Water Polo): Harvard
  7. Chloe Hoffman (Beach Volleyball): Stanford
  8. Maddie Nees (Lacrosse): Embry-Riddle
  9. Ryan Speshyock (Baseball) Stanford
Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content