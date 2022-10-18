SB Athletic Round Table adds 7 new members to Hall of Fame

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It is another outstanding and well-deserving class as seven individuals were inducted into the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame.

Noah Bryant won two NCAA titles in the shot put in 2007 at USC and before that he captured a CIF State Championship in 2002 at Carpinteria High School.

The late Mike Cano was honored for his service to student-athletes at Bishop Diego High School and his service to thousands of athletes officiating their football games and umpiring baseball and softball.

Heather Hafner won three CIF titles at Bishop Diego for volleyball in the 1970's and also captured an NCAA Division 2 Championship at Cal State Northridge.

Kiley Neushul is the only local student-athlete to be named CIF Player of the Year 4 times as she led Dos Pueblos to four consecutive girls water polo titles.

She also won 3 National Championships at Stanford and won the Peter Cutino Award twice as the best water polo player in the country.

William Schabram was a track and cross-country star at San Marcos High School in the mid 1960's and held the mile record for the Royals for 25 years. He was also a force at Occidental College.

The late Mike Warren was honored for being a successful high school and college football coach as well as a community leader and a champion for local student-athletes.

Kelly White led San Marcos girls soccer to the program's first ever CIF-SS Championship in 2006 as a defensive star.