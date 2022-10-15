Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus Week 8 Highlights

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Week 8 action in local high school football in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Segment 1: Santa Barbara blanks Dos Pueblos 49-0, Rio Mesa defeats Pacifica 24-7, Oxnard takes care of San Marcos 46-14, St. Joseph beats Righetti 34-7.

https://youtu.be/JAVzpK3A81o
Segment 1

Segment 2: Highlights of Lompoc blanking Nipomo 49-0, Paso Robles edging Santa Ynez 21-16

https://youtu.be/emJMnadIbW8
Segment 2

Segment 3: Highlights of Mission Prep and San Luis Obispo winning their games.

https://youtu.be/A-3HE97pAm4
Segment 3

Segment 4: Highlights of St. Bonaventure defeating Simi Valley 41-28

https://youtu.be/oP46oPPq25c
Segment 4

Segment 5: Highlights of Fillmore defeating Carpinteria

https://youtu.be/yI5V5A7mlA0
Segment 5

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

