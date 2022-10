GOLETA, Calif. - The San Marcos Royals defeated Dos Pueblos in straight sets 25-22, 25-18 and 25-21.

Before the game DP celebrated 11 seniors.

Stanford-bound Chloe Hoffman had 10 kills and 10 digs for the Chargers who finish the Channel League at 9-5.

San Marcos tied for second with Oxnard with an 11-3 league record.

Santa Barbara won the league title.