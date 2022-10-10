Ellie Monson receives Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award at SB Athletic Round Table luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos High School junior Ellie Monson plays with heart, energy and always puts the team ahead of her personal goals.

The two-sport star was honored by the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table as Monson received the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award.

Monson is an All-First Team CIF performer in both girls basketball and lacrosse for the Royals.

But it's how she supports her teammates that really stands out.

Royals Athletic Director Abe Jahadhmy said, "Ellie is one of the most selfless athletes and greatest teammates I've seen on the San Marcos campus in my 35 years of coaching and as athletic director."

Monson is also a star in the classroom as she has a 4.7 GPA and she totaled 172 community service hours.