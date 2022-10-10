Buist and Lauderdale collect Athlete of the Week honors at SB Round Table

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara High School freshman tennis player Nicole Buist and San Marcos senior Owen Lauderdale took home Athlete of the Week honors at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

Buist defeated two-time defending Channel League champion Natasha Gill in last week's Channel League match against San Marcos.

Lauderdale had 15 tackles, blocked a field goal and caught a touchdown pass as the Royals won at Dos Pueblos 34-14 to snap a 7-game losing streak to the Chargers.