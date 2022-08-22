Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
New
Published 9:55 pm

Molina pleased with San Marcos offense, says defense making strides after season-opening win

MOLINA.00_00_11_04.Still001
San Marcos feeling good about season-opening win.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With only two non-league games before the challenging Channel League begins, head coach Ralph Molina knows his San Marcos Royals had to hit the ground running in 2022.

San Marcos won their season-opener, a 35-18 victory at Morro Bay that saw senior running back Andre McCullough rush for 216 yards and a touchdown.

Senior quarterback Josh Engel also played well, accounting for three touchdowns (2 rush and 1 pass).

Molina has several sophomores on defense and said that after a slow start he thought the group played well especially 10th grader Brody Branstetter who had 12 tackles.

San Marcos has their home opener this Friday against Santa Maria who won a 24-22 thriller on the road at East Bakersfield.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content