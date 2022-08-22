Molina pleased with San Marcos offense, says defense making strides after season-opening win

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With only two non-league games before the challenging Channel League begins, head coach Ralph Molina knows his San Marcos Royals had to hit the ground running in 2022.

San Marcos won their season-opener, a 35-18 victory at Morro Bay that saw senior running back Andre McCullough rush for 216 yards and a touchdown.

Senior quarterback Josh Engel also played well, accounting for three touchdowns (2 rush and 1 pass).

Molina has several sophomores on defense and said that after a slow start he thought the group played well especially 10th grader Brody Branstetter who had 12 tackles.

San Marcos has their home opener this Friday against Santa Maria who won a 24-22 thriller on the road at East Bakersfield.