Rio Mesa can’t hold 2 touchdown lead and lose to Saugus in season opener

OXNARD, Calif. - Rio Mesa jumped out to a 14-0 lead on a JJ Bittner 18-yard touchdown pass to Chance Harrison with just over 3 minutes left in the first half but that's as good as got for the Spartans who lost 17-14 in their season opener.

Saugus stunned the Spartans with a touchdown on a Hail Mary to end the first half to cut the deficit to 14-7.

The Centurions opened the second half with another stunner as they returned the kickoff 98 yards for a game-tying touchdown.

Saugus booted a 25-yard field goal with 5:28 left in the game for the final margin.

Rio Mesa led 7-0 after the first quarter as Bittner connected with Sal Maria for a 29-yard touchdown.

Rio Mesa hosts rival Camarillo next Friday.