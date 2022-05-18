Dos Pueblos boys golf team win CIF-SS Division 4 title

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - History for Dos Pueblos High School boys golf as they won their first CIF-Southern Section championship in program history.

DP captured the CIF-SS Division 4 title on Monday with a winning score of 388, 9 strokes better than runner-up Northwood.

There were 20 schools competing in the tournament.

Chargers freshman Freddy Vigna led the way with a 1-under par 71 at Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai.

Teammates Laith Reynolds (78), Andrew Gentry (79), and Reuben Mendoza (79) were also in the 70's.

Rounding out the DP scoring was Scott Nightingale (81) and Michael Gentry (83).

DP is coached by Kevin Ahlers.