Santa Ynez baseball advances to CIF-SS Division 6 semifinals

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Pitching plays in the playoffs and Santa Ynez is riding the arms of Jackson Cloud and Owen Hunt as they advanced past San Gorgonio of San Bernardino 6-1 in a CIF-SS Division 6 quarterfinal game.

Hunt pitched a complete game allowing just 1 run on 3 hits and he struck out 6.

His performance follows Cloud's complete game win earlier in the week.

Santa Ynez advances to play at Estancia on Tuesday, May 17.

Although Cloud did not pitch against San Gorgonio he was a key factor in the Pirates win as he went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Santa Ynez snapped a scoreless tie with three runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Cloud singled in Mikey Gills for the game's first run.

Cloud advanced to second on an error in right field and went to third on an Owen Hunt single.

Hunt stole second and the throw went into center field allowing Cloud to trot home with the second run in the inning.

Caleb Cassidy drove in Hunt with a single to left and the Pirates never looked back and now look forward to the semifinals.