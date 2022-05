CAMARILLO, Calif. - Los Alamitos snapped a 7-7 game with a 3-run top of the 7th inning to beat Camarillo 10-7 in a CIF-SS Division 1 quarterfinal game.

The Scorpions grabbed a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the third on the strength of a bases-clearing double by Isabella Fortini.

Camarillo ends another outstanding season at 24-4.