PALM DESERT, Calif. - Dylan Gesswein drove in Josh Brennan on a sacrifice in the second inning to give the visiting Dos Pueblos a 1-0 lead at Palm Desert.

But the home Aztecs tied the game at 1 in the fourth inning and erupted for a 5-run sixth inning as they defeated the Chargers 6-1 in a CIF-SS Division 3 second round playoff game.

DP ends the season at 17-12.