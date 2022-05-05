CIF-SS first round baseball and softball playoff scores
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are first round CIF-SS playoff scores involving local baseball and softball teams.
CIF-SS Division 4 Baseball:
Loyola 5, San Marcos 4
Culver City 4, Ventura 2
CIF-SS Division 6 Baseball:
Bishop Diego 1, Milken Community 0
Santa Ynez 8, Foothill Technology 0
CIF-SS Division 1 Softball:
Camarillo 3, Downey 0
CIF-SS Division 2 Softball:
Warren 7, Oxnard 0
Torrance 7, Rio Mesa 2
CIF-SS Division 4 Softball:
Moorpark 8, San Marcos 3
Buena 15, Highland 13
Lompoc 5, Santiago GG 4
Burroughs 12, Santa Clara 3
Dos Pueblos 12, Lancaster 1
CIF-SS Division 5 Softball:
Santa Paula 3, El Monte 0
Fillmore 5, Montgomery 4
CIF-SS Division 6 Softball:
Nordhoff 18, Wiseburn DaVinci 4
Comments