Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
Published 10:24 pm

CIF-SS first round baseball and softball playoff scores

cif
CIF-Southern Section first round baseball and softball scores

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are first round CIF-SS playoff scores involving local baseball and softball teams.

CIF-SS Division 4 Baseball:

Loyola 5, San Marcos 4

Culver City 4, Ventura 2

CIF-SS Division 6 Baseball:

Bishop Diego 1, Milken Community 0

Santa Ynez 8, Foothill Technology 0

CIF-SS Division 1 Softball:

Camarillo 3, Downey 0

CIF-SS Division 2 Softball:

Warren 7, Oxnard 0

Torrance 7, Rio Mesa 2

CIF-SS Division 4 Softball:

Moorpark 8, San Marcos 3

Buena 15, Highland 13

Lompoc 5, Santiago GG 4

Burroughs 12, Santa Clara 3

Dos Pueblos 12, Lancaster 1

CIF-SS Division 5 Softball:

Santa Paula 3, El Monte 0

Fillmore 5, Montgomery 4

CIF-SS Division 6 Softball:

Nordhoff 18, Wiseburn DaVinci 4

High School Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content