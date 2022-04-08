Offensive explosion for Dos Pueblos softball as they wallop Lompoc in key league game

GOLETA, Calif. - Jessica Reveles ended her perfect day at the plate with a 2-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Dos Pueblos a 13-3 win over Lompoc that was stopped at that point because of a 10-run mercy rule.

Reveles was 4-for-4 with 3 RBI as the Channel League-leading Chargers improved to 8-1 in league.

Lompoc fell to 8-3 in league.

Bella Nuno and Riley Monroe each hit home runs for DP.