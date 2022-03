CAMARILLO, Calif. - It was a complete performance for Camarillo High School softball as they beat Simi Valley 9-1 behind good pitching and plenty of offense.

Ainsley Berlingeria pitched five shutout innings and struck out eight batters.

UCLA-commit Rylee Pinedo went 3-for-4 with two RBI. She had a double and a triple.

Gabriela Jaquez also went 3-for-4 with an RBI as the Scorpions improved to 12-1 on the season.