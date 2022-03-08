Jordan Rico stars in comeback win for Dos Pueblos baseball over Santa Barbara

GOLETA, Calif. - Jordan Rico got an early call out of the bullpen but he was right on time as he shutdown Santa Barbara in an 8-4 comeback win for Dos Pueblos.

DP walked in three first inning runs before Rico came into a bases-loaded one-out jam and struck out the next two batters to end the inning.

Rico went onto pitch five innings of shutout relief, striking out 12 batters.

He also drove in a run in the second inning.

Josh Brennan and Ryan Speshyock each drove in two runs while Dylon Bailey was 2-for-3 with an RBI as the Chargers improve to 2-2 in the Channel League.