High School Sports
By
Published 8:44 pm

Jordan Rico stars in comeback win for Dos Pueblos baseball over Santa Barbara

SB DP BASEBALL.00_00_24_22.Still001
Jordan Rico pitched five innings of scoreless relief and struck out 12.

GOLETA, Calif. - Jordan Rico got an early call out of the bullpen but he was right on time as he shutdown Santa Barbara in an 8-4 comeback win for Dos Pueblos.

DP walked in three first inning runs before Rico came into a bases-loaded one-out jam and struck out the next two batters to end the inning.

Rico went onto pitch five innings of shutout relief, striking out 12 batters.

He also drove in a run in the second inning.

Josh Brennan and Ryan Speshyock each drove in two runs while Dylon Bailey was 2-for-3 with an RBI as the Chargers improve to 2-2 in the Channel League.

High School Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

