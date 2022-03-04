Atascadero loses at Golden Valley in boys basketball State Playoff game
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Atascadero could not return the favor as they saw their boys basketball season end in the second round of the CIF-State Division IV boys basketball playoffs.
Golden Valley beat the Greyhounds for the second time in less than a week, this time 84-75.
Atascadero lost last Friday to Golden Valley by 15 points in the CIF-Central Section Division 4 championship game.
The Greyhounds finish the season 17-12.
