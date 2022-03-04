Skip to Content
Atascadero loses at Golden Valley in boys basketball State Playoff game

Atascadero lost at Golden Valley of Bakersfield 84-75 in a second round CIF-State Division IV boys basketball playoff game.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Atascadero could not return the favor as they saw their boys basketball season end in the second round of the CIF-State Division IV boys basketball playoffs.

Golden Valley beat the Greyhounds for the second time in less than a week, this time 84-75.

Atascadero lost last Friday to Golden Valley by 15 points in the CIF-Central Section Division 4 championship game.

The Greyhounds finish the season 17-12.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

