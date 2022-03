OJAI, Calif. - The joyride continues for Villanova Prep in boys basketball.

Shawn Tuano scored 25 points and grabbed 8 rebounds as the Wildcats defeated Central Valley Christian 62-57 in a CIF-State Division V first round game.

Diesel Lowe added 12 points while Issei Nakao contributed 8 assists along with 6 points and 6 rebounds.

Villanova Prep hosts La Quinta on Thursday at 6pm in a second round game.