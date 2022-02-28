3 Bishop Diego athletes from CIF Champion teams named Athlete of Week at SB Round Table

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - And to the victor goes the spoils.

Bishop Diego High School won two CIF championships over the weekend and the awards kept coming on Monday at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table weekly luncheon at Harry's Plaza and Cafe.

Boys basketball players Tyler Williams and Kai Morphy walked away with Male Athlete of the Week Awards for the past two weeks(there was no luncheon last week due to the holiday).

The two seniors led the Cardinals to their first ever CIF-SS title in program history.

The Cardinals capped off their championship run with a 54-52 win over Dana Hills to claim the CIF-SS Division 3A title.

Williams had 21 points in the title game while Morphy added 14 including clutch free throws.

Bishop Diego now hosts a CIF-State Division 3 playoff game on Tuesday against Otay Ranch at 6pm.

Cardinals standout freshman girls soccer player Kayalily Penn was the easy choice for Female Athlete of the Week(she actually claimed the award in back-to-back weeks).

She scored all six goals including the game-winner in overtime to lift Bishop Diego to the CIF-SS Division 7 crown over Thacher 6-5.

It is the Cardinals first CIF-SS championship in girls soccer.

Penn also scored five goals in the Cardinals semifinal win earlier in the week.

Bishop Diego hosts North of Bakersfield on Tuesday at 3pm in a CIF-State Division 5 SoCal Regional playoff game.