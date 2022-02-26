San Marcos edges DP in Channel League baseball opener, Montgomery hurts shoulder

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The star pitching matchup did not disappoint but an injury to another Division 1 recruit put a damper on the Channel League opener won by defending champion San Marcos 3-1.

Dos Pueblos senior pitcher and Long Beach State-commit Kellan Montgomery hurt his non-throwing shoulder while swinging at a pitch in the third inning.

He left the game and did not return.

San Marcos star lefty Chase Hoover, who has signed with Texas Christian University, pitched four solid innings for the Royals.

He gave up an unearned run, three hits and he struck out 7.

Junior Cole Schoenwetter, who has verbally committed to UCSB, struck out 8 in three innings of relief for San Marcos.

DP starter Ryan Speshyock touched 95 miles per hour on the radar gun.

He has verbally committed to Stanford.