Freshman Kayalily Penn scores 5 goals to lead Bishop Diego into CIF-SS D7 finals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Thirty-minutes into the game Bishop Diego freshman star Kayalily Penn had a hat trick.

By the time the Cardinals CIF-SS Division 7 semifinal girls soccer game ended, Penn scored five goals as Bishop Diego held on to beat Geffen Academy 6-5 to advance to the finals.

Bishop Diego will play Frontier League rival Thacher in Saturday's championship game at 1pm at St. Bonaventure High School in Ventura.

Kayalily Penn scored in the 11th, 13th and 30th minute and also assisted on a Sienna Urzua goal in the 40th minute as Bishop Diego built up a 4-1 lead at halftime.

They led 6-3 in the second half before the visiting Warriors two goals in the final five minutes but came up short.

Kayalily Penn now has 17 goals in four playoff games and 46 on the season.