By
New
Published 12:12 am

Villanova Prep punches ticket to CIF-SS 5AA finals in boys hoops

VILLANOVA PREP.00_00_17_09.Still001
Vincent Giradi
Villanova Prep defeated Malibu 74-56 in a CIF-SS Division 5AA semifinal game.

OJAI, Calif. - Senior Shawn Tuano scored 21 points to lead four Wildcats in double-figures as Villanova Prep raced past top-seed Malibu 74-56 in a CIF-SS Division 5AA semifinal.

Villanova Prep will play at Chaffey in Ontario in the championship game on Friday.

Junior Slayde Lowe had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds as did senior Issei Nakaou who had 12 points and 17 assists.

Freshman Diesel Lowe tallied 14 points for the winning Wildcats.

