CIF playoff semifinal scores on Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are local CIF-Southern Section and Central Section semifinal results for Wednesday, February 23.

CIF-SS Girls Basketball Semifinals:

Division 1: Camarillo 79 Chaminade 73 (Scorpions play at Viewpoint of Calabasas on Saturday).

Division 3A: Oaks Christian 44 San Marcos 39 (Lions host Shadow Hills on Saturday)

CIF-CS Girls Basketball Semifinals

Division 3: Orcutt Academy 47 Bakersfield West 39 (Spartans play at Caruthers on Friday).

CIF-CS Boys Basketball Semfinals

Division 3: Atascadero 68 Roosevelt 47 (Greyhounds play at Golden Valley on Friday).

CIF-SS Girls Soccer Semifinals

Division 7: Bishop Diego 6 Geffen Academy 5 (Cardinals play Thacher on Saturday 1pm at St. Bonaventure).