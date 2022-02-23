Skip to Content
High School Sports
Bishop Diego rallies to advance to CIF-SS D3A championship game

Bishop Diego rallied to win a CIF-SS Division 3A semifinal game 51-46.

DOWNEY, Calif. - Bishop Diego did not grab their first lead until just 48.8 seconds were left in the game as the Cardinals rallied on the road to beat St. Pius X-St. Matthias 51-46 in a CIF-SS Division 3A semifinal game.

The Cardinals will host Dana Hills on Friday night in the championship game.

Bishop Diego entered the fourth quarter down 43-33.

But senior Kai Morphy led the comeback as he scored 10 of his 21 points in the final quarter.

Ty Williams added 12 points for the winning Cardinals.

