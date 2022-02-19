Bishop Diego boys basketball holds off Bell Gardens to punch their ticket to the CIF semifinals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ty Williams led Bishop Diego to a 20-point third quarter lead and the senior led the Cardinals out of trouble with the lead slipping away in the fourth quarter.

Williams scored 27 points as Bishop Diego defeated Bell Gardens 66-54 in a CIF-SS Division 3A quarterfinals game at the Brick House in Santa Barbara.

The Cardinals scored the first 9 points in the third quarter and led the Lancers 38-18.

But Bell Gardens fought back and cut the deficit to 4 points with 2:06 remaining in the game.

However Williams had the answer as he drilled a three-pointer and fellow senior Kai Morphy made all six of his free throw attempts down the stretch as the Cardinals made it 11 straight wins.

Morphy added 18 points as the Cardinals get ready for a semifinal game on Tuesday, February 22 at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy in Downey.