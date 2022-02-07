Hess and Plourde are honored at SB Athletic Round Table

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- San Marcos High School swept the Athlete of the Week awards at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

Royals basketball player Ariel Plourde is the female winner after scoring at total of 30 points in two wins over rival Santa Barbara.

It was the first time since 2008 that San Marcos beat the Dons in girls basketball.

Plourde hit a game-tying three-pointer to send the first game into overtime and connected twice from beyond-the-arc in overtime as she scored 21 points in the dramatic victory.

San Marcos junior Justin Hess led a great defensive effort by the Royals soccer team as they captured the Channel League title.

The center back Hess helped the Royals blank the Dons twice as they leaped over Santa Barbara to win the league championship.