San Marcos sweeps Santa Barbara in boys basketball as they tune-up for the playoffs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos had already wrapped up their third straight Channel League title in boys basketball but the Royals still were hungry for one more regular season win since it was Senior Night and a match-up against rival Santa Barbara.

The Royals took care of business beating the Dons 63-43 to close out the regular season.

The seniors led the way as Shakir Ahmad tallied a game-high 17 points, TJ Robinson scored 13 while Aidan Mandel and Julian Hicks each added 12 points.

The Royals end up 9-1 in league while Santa Barbara finishes up 5-5.