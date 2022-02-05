Skip to Content
High School Sports
San Marcos girls basketball beats the Dons again

San Marcos defeated Santa Barbara 46-37 in girls basketball.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After not beating Santa Barbara since 2008, the San Marcos Royals did it twice in a three day span.

The Royals followed up Thursday's overtime win with a 46-37 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Mia Martinez-Tomatis led the Royals with 16 points as they finish 8-2 in the Channel League, good for second place.

Ellie Monson added 10 points.

Santa Barbara was led by freshman sensation Elle Stone who scored a game-high 17 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.

Santa Barbara gets the #3 seed in the Channel League.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

