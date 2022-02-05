Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
Published 12:21 am

San Marcos blanks Dons to capture Channel League boys soccer title

SAN MARCOS BOYS SOCCER WINS.00_00_24_11.Still001
San Marcos defeats Santa Barbara 1-0 to win the Channel League boys soccer title.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos zeroed in on a Channel League boys soccer championship by keeping Santa Barbara off the scoreboard for a second time this week.

But unlike their scoreless tie on Monday, San Marcos managed an early second half goal to blank the Dons 1-0 and win their second straight league title.

Luke Sheffey headed in a free kick from Miguel Mondragon in the 45th minute and the Royals defense did the rest.

San Marcos wins league with a 7-1-2 mark, good for 23 points, 1 point better than the Dons.

Freddy Gonzalez made some nice saves including the last one late in stoppage time to set off a wild celebration for the Royals.

High School Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content