San Marcos blanks Dons to capture Channel League boys soccer title

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos zeroed in on a Channel League boys soccer championship by keeping Santa Barbara off the scoreboard for a second time this week.

But unlike their scoreless tie on Monday, San Marcos managed an early second half goal to blank the Dons 1-0 and win their second straight league title.

Luke Sheffey headed in a free kick from Miguel Mondragon in the 45th minute and the Royals defense did the rest.

San Marcos wins league with a 7-1-2 mark, good for 23 points, 1 point better than the Dons.

Freddy Gonzalez made some nice saves including the last one late in stoppage time to set off a wild celebration for the Royals.