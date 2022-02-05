Skip to Content
Cassidy Drury-Pullen and Royals prepare for first CIF beach volleyball season

Cassidy Drury-Pullen and her San Marcos beach volleyball team worked hard getting the courts ready for the upcoming season.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Before they worked on their game the San Marcos High School beach volleyball team worked on their campus courts.

First-year head coach Cassidy Drury-Pullen and her team moved sand around, put up new nets and gave the Rich and Sallie Ridgway Sand Volleyball Courts some much needed TLC.

A representative from AVP First stopped by and donated new balls and other items to the program.

Drury-Pullen is no stranger to San Marcos as she graduated from the school in 2017 and then was a standout beach player at UC Berkeley.

She is excited to be back with the Royals as they prepare for the upcoming season, the first year that beach volleyball is a CIF sport.

