Athena Bow-Graham leads the Dons past San Marcos to claim Channel League girls soccer title

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Athena Bow-Graham scored two second half goals to lead Santa Barbara to a comeback win over rival San Marcos as the Dons claim the Channel League championship.

Santa Barbara finishes league undefeated at 7-0-3 while San Marcos is 5-2-2.

The Royals got a goal in the 38th minute by Leilani Venegas and they led 1-0 at halftime.

Athena Bow-Graham scored her goals in a seven minute span, one in the 50th minute and the other 57th minute.

Camila Jeronimo added a late goal as the Dons celebrate the league title.