SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Aidan Mandel scored 21 points and San Marcos finished the game on a 9-0 run to win at rival Santa Barbara 52-44 as the Royals clinch at least a share of the Channel League title.

The Royals are 7-1 in league with two games left including at home vs Santa Barbara on Saturday at 7.

Senior Andre Battle led the Dons with 11 points as they slip to 4-4 in league.