SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos scored early and often as the cruised by rival Santa Barbara 16-4 to win the Channel League championship.

The Royals led 7-1 at the half and extended that lead to 11-3 following three goals by Ava Stryker in the third period.

Kylie Rameson came off the bench and scored a hat trick in the final period for the Royals.