Stone and the Dons block comeback by Cabrillo

Santa Barbara celebrates a thrilling 35-30 win over Cabrillo in girls basketball.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Elle Stone scored 26 of her team's 35 points but it was her defensive play in the closing seconds that had Santa Barbara celebrating a 35-30 Channel League win over Cabrillo.

Leading 33-30 Stone blocked a three-point attempt by Cabrillo and the freshman star dribbled the distance and made a layup as time expired and the Dons improved to 4-3 in league.

Stone was hugged by her teammates as Santa Barbara did just enough to hold off the Conquistadores.

Santa Barbara led 31-22 midway in the fourth quarter but the Conquistadores used an 8-0 run to throw a scare into the Dons.

Jasmine Chavarria made it a 31-30 game with 1:25 left to play with an inside basket.

Dons senior Adlen Godinez scored her second basket of the game, both in the fourth quarter, and Santa Barbara led by 3 with 20 seconds to go in the game.

Stone sealed the win with the block party.

