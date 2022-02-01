‘Hail Mary’ goal lifts Santa Barbara past Dos Pueblos in a wild finish in water polo that features 2 goals in final second!

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A goalie scored and a player scored from the middle of the pool and that was all in the final second!

Yes it was a fantastic finish to the Dos Pueblos-Santa Barbara girls water polo game won by the Dons 11-10 on Day 1 of the Channel League Tournament.

Trailing 10-9 Dos Pueblos took a time out with 18 seconds left.

Freshman goalie Megan Garner had the ball and she could not find anyone open so she swam up a bit and unleashed a strike into the right corner of the goal to tie the game at 10 with .78 hundredths of a second on the clock.

Santa Barbara star Layla Szymczak took the ball from the middle of the pool and launched it toward the Dos Pueblos goal.

As Garner lunged forward to block the ball her teammate HanaLora Abel reached up and the ball tipped off her hand and over Garner and into the goal for a stunning game-winner.

Szymczak scored 6 goals in the win.