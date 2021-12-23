Skip to Content
Camarillo edges St. Joseph behind 37 points from Gabriela Jaquez

Gabriela Jaquez scored 37 points as Camarillo edges St. Joseph 52-50 on day 2 of the Tournament of Champions.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Gabriele Jaquez would not let Camarillo lose their first game of the season.

The UCLA-bound senior scored a game-high 37 points including some late free throws as the Scorpions edged St. Joseph 52-50 at the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.

The Scorpions are 13-0 on the season and 2-0 in this tournament.

Jaquez has scored 75 points in the first two days of the TOC.

Avary Cain tallied 25 points for the Knights who fell to 7-3 on the year.

Also at this tournament host Santa Barbara edged Ventura 55-52 behind 24 points from freshman Elle Stone.

The Dons will play Righetti who beat Maranatha Christian 73-40.

