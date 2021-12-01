Backboard-breaking dunk by St. Joseph freshman ends game early and has gym buzzing

ORCUTT, Calif. - He may be just a freshman but he is now a big man on campus at St. Joseph High School after a backboard-breaking dunk.

Tounde Yessoufou grabbed a loose ball in the third quarter and drove hard to basket and threw down a legendary dunk that ended the game early and sent the home student section into a frenzy.

The 6'5 Yessoufou was already turning heads in his debut as that thunderous slam dunk gave him 20 points in his Knights debut.

St. Joseph was leading Pioneer Valley 44-20 when the game was called after the broken backboard.