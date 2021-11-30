SB Athletic Round Table honors DP cross-country and Carp water polo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a full luncheon of honoring teams and athletes.

The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table saluted Dos Pueblos High School boys and girls cross-country as well as Carpinteria High School boys water polo.

The luncheon also handed out four Athlete of the Week awards and recognized the Special Olympics Athlete of the Month.

DP cross-country made school history as both the boys and girls teams qualified for the CIF-State championships.

The girls came in 16th while the boys finished in 18th place.

Carpinteria boys water polo won their first CIF-Southern Section title in program history by capturing the Division 5 championship as well as finishing runner-up in the CIF-State SoCal Regional Tournament in Division 3.

Since there was no luncheon over the Thanksgiving week, there were two sets of Athlete of the Week awards.

The two female winners were Ellie Gleason from DP cross-country and Elle Stone of Santa Barbara girls basketball.

The male winners were SBCC football player Marcus Bellon and Luciani Koroshec of DP cross country.

Kevin Brophy was honored as the Special Olympics Athlete of the Month.

Six years ago he was instrumental in bringing the sport of golf into the Santa Barbara chapter of Special Olympics.

Kevin has worked for 27 years as part-time maintenance at KEYT NewsChannel 3.