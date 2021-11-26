Skip to Content
Young Dons are no match for Santa Margarita in boys basketball

SB DONS SANTA MARGARITA.00_00_24_13.Still001
Santa Barbara loses 67-38 to Santa Margarita in boys high school basketball.

GOLETA, Calif. - Points were hard to come by for Santa Barbara High School against Santa Margarita from the powerhouse Trinity League.

The young Dons team scored just 5 first quarter points and trailed 15-5 and never recovered in a 67-38 loss to the Eagles.

Santa Barbara has several sophomores on varsity this year and even a few freshman.

They trailed 33-13 at the half.

Freshman Luke Zuffelato led the Dons with 11 points while sophomore Mikey Denver added 8.

