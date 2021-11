SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Madisyn Cutliff made 11 saves as Righetti defeated Morro Bay 10-4 to capture the CIF-Central Section Division 2 girls water polo championship.

It was the Warriors first CIF title in girls water polo and now Righetti plays Gunn High School in Palo Alto in the state playoffs.

The senior Cutliff was also on the Warriors CIF champion girls basketball team last spring.