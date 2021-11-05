San Marcos pulls out thrilling second round playoff win over Chadwick in boys water polo

GOLETA, Calif.- Tied at 8 in the fourth period San Marcos scored three straight goals and edged Chadwick 11-9 in a CIF-SS Division 2 second round playoff game.

Hank Jessup scored with just over 5:30 left in the game to put the Royals up 9-8.

Nick Prentice followed with a goal to make it 10-8 and Jordan Lind finished the scoring for the Royals with just over two minutes left in the game.

Jessup, Prentice and Lind all scored three goals for the Royals who play at Yorba Linda on Saturday in a quarterfinal game.