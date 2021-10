GOLETA, Calif. - Senior star Portia Sherman had 11 kills to lead Dos Pueblos to a straight sets win over Viewpoint of Calabasas in a CIF-SS Division 4 first round playoff game.

The second-seeded Chargers won all three sets by identical 25-15 scores.

DP junior Chloe Hoffman added ten kills who will play at Serrano High School on Saturday in a second round game.